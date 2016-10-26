Ken’s Keep Ribble Valley constituency campaign

A leading Ribble Valley Tory is calling on local town and parish councils, businesses and voluntary organisations to back a Conservative campaign to save the Ribble Valley constituency.

Coun Ken Hind, who represents Dilworth on Ribble Valley Council, was speaking following his presentation to a Boundary Commission hearing of the case for keeping Ribble Valley borough in one parliamentary constituency.

Now he wants anyone concerned to write to the Commission themselves in a bid to overturn recent proposals to split the Valley seat with communities such as Ribchester, Chipping and Longridge going to a new North Lancashire seat and many other wards going to a new Clitheroe and Colne seat.

The number of MPs must go down from 16 to 14 but Coun. Hind said the proposed new North Lancashire seat is just too large and split by the Trough of Bowland.

He said: “We advocated that all 14 Parliamentary seats for Lancashire be based upon local authorities, hence established communities wherever this was possible.

“The only exception being where the local authority was too large.”