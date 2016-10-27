Kelly walks her way to her weight loss target

A Preston mum didn't let a broken ankle stop her in her weight loss goal, as she dropped almost three stone.

After suffering from a badly broken ankle last year which kept Kelly Jackson off her feet for three months, she began putting on the pounds.

Kelly Jackson before

At 13 stone, the mother-of-one joined the Weight Watchers meeting at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club for eight months to get to her goal weight of 10 stone before she turned 40.

She said: “I feel so much more positive and healthier, my blood pressure and BMI are perfect for my height and weight and there is nothing better than being able to clothes shop with confidence. I spent too many years feeling depressed and anxious every time I needed new clothes and this reminded me how unhealthy I had become.

“I eat a lot more healthily now. My five-a-day is no effort to achieve and find myself questioning if that extra portion or treat is worth the consequence. I now walk up to 30 miles a week that we had to get a family dog so I had someone to keep me company.

“I wanted to lose weight for me. Walking in to that meeting on that very first Saturday has helped me achieve that, as I felt motivated, positive and cared about. I also know that I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family.”

Kelly’s Weight Watchers leader, Emma Tye, said: “I am so very proud of Kelly. She has changed her life around to become the fit, healthy person she really wanted to be.”

Kelly, of Fulwood, followed the Weight Watchers SmartPoints programme which is delivering 15 per cent better weight losses than previous plans.

