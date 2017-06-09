Katie's Moonlight Walk for her mum

The last time Katie Hill took part in a sponsored walk, her mum was at the finish line.

So joining the St Catherine’s Hospice Moonlight Walk will be particularly poignant for her, as her mum, Bernadette Ann Hill, lost her battle with lung cancer more than a year ago.

The 28-year-old from Bamber Bridge is now hoping to raise as much money as possible in her memory by recruiting her colleagues at Royal Preston Hospital’s NHS outpatients booking department to take part in the night-time 10-mile night-time walk on July 1.

Katie, a mother-of-three, said: “We are doing the walk in memory of my mum, who died last May, aged 51. My youngest daughter Ava was born nine days before mum died. We believe my mum knew she was going to pass away and held on to meet Ava.

“I know my mum, who had three grandchildren, would like us to do this and raise money to support St Catherine’s as they were fantastic when looking after her.

“The walk is even more important to me because in 2013 my sister, Louise, 21, and I completed the Rosemere walk from Chorley to Preston to raise money for them as my mum was having treatment there and she was at the finishing line.

“She was not very well but she was still there to give us a hug and tell us she was proud of us.

“So this year, doing the Moonlight Walk from the hospice in Lostock Hall, heading through Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge, I know my mum will be looking down on us being super proud as St Catherine was there for my mum. The support, care and staff were amazing.

“By raising money for them, we are saying a massive thank you for all their hard walk and support.”

