Jordan Hugill speculation: Alex Neil insists his Preston side will not be broken up

Preston boss Alex Neil insisted his stars were staying put amid the latest speculation surrounding striker Jordan Hugill.

Pre-match reports suggested Reading had seen a £8 million offer turned down for the North End front man.

After the Royals’ 2-0 win at Birmingham this afternoon Jaap Stam said Hugill had been a target but that he wasn’t hopeful of doing a deal with Preston unwilling to let him go.

Neil refused to confirm or deny whether a bid had been rejected but said: “Our side’s not going to get broken up.

“We want to keep our best players and we want to have a right go this season and see where it takes us.

“We’re not in the market to sell our best players.”

Two Birmingham bids have been knocked back for Hugill during this transfer window with Wolves and Ipswich having also previously showing an interest.

After 13 goals last season, Hugill has already been on target three times this term and has been key to a bright start to the season under new manager Neil.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw with his hometown club Middlesbrough on Saturday.