Johnny Vegas's pals Stillia to play in Chorley

A band who has worked with comedian Johnny Vegas will be playing in Chorley this week.

Stillia, from Sutton, in St Helens, will be performing at The White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, on Thursday, from 9pm.

Entry is free.

The alt-indie four-piece, which formed four years ago, will be showcasing songs they have been working on, including their latest single Let me In.

The video for the song was directed by and stars St Helens funnyman Johnny Vegas.

The single has enjoyed pre-release plays at BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music after the band were seen live by chance in Liverpool by a Radio 2 DJ. It was also the Radio X Single of The Week and was added to the match day playlists at Manchester’s well known football stadiums.

Guitarist Connor Moran, 20, said: “We have known Johnny for quite a while as we met him at one of our local gigs three years ago.

“We had always mentioned that we would one-day work together but we are always busy.

“When we came to record our single Let Me In, the idea came up again and we contacted Johnny. He was available for a few days.

“He directed the video and also starred in it. He played a stalker of the band, which was his idea and we really liked it.

“It was amazing working with Johnny. He was a really funny guy and was such a good laugh.

“He really got stuck into things. He made sure he got the best out of everyone and really took care of us.”

Band members are busy writing records for their debut album, expected to be released later this year.

They plan to release three songs from it, plus the eagerly-awaited long player From Ground To Light, all of which be available on Beautiful Noise, the new label imprint of Manchester independent MUK Records.

Connor said: “We have recently recorded an album and this year we will be releasing three or four singles throughout the year.

“The album will be released at the end of the year, but nothing is set in stone with the tracks as we are always writing.”

Their tour has so far taken them to Bolton and St Helens and they will be in Manchester on Friday.

They also played more than 50 live shows last year.

The band, which also consists of brothers Jack, 21, and Matthew Bennett, 19 and Johnny Wareing, 23, will perform at the Wigan Arts Festival on April 14.

Connor added: “We really pride ourselves in our live shows. We are very energetic and give it our all. This will be our first gig in Chorley, and we are really looking forward to it.”



For more information on Stillia click here https://www.facebook.com/stilliaofficial/?fref=ts