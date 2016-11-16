Jewel in city’s crown set to get its sparkle back

Preston grandest hotel in Victorian times is set to be the jewel in the city’s crown once again after a stunning restoration scheme was unveiled last night.

Spectacular multi-million pound plans to breath new life into the majestic 133-year-old Park Hotel have been submitted to the city council.

The project will more than double the size of the one-time railway hotel, which counted the former Prince of Wales (later to become King Edward VII), Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin and entertainer Gracie Fields among its well-heeled guests.

More than 80 new rooms will be added, as well as a 500-place banquting pavilion and a spa, with conference and office accommodation.

“The restoration of one of Preston’s most impressive and historic buildings is another sign of the strategic progress the city is making to boost its leisure and tourism offer,” said David Robinson, managing partner at Frank Whittle Partnership.