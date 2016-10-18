It will soon be time to drop AND shop at Preston’s recycling centre

A CITY recycling centre is to offer facilitites to not only drop off unwanted goods, but shop for them as well.

From the end of next month the Preston Household Waste Recycling Centre on Tom Benson Way, Ingol, will have an added attraction - a special shop selling “rescued” goods ranging from armchairs and sofas to bookcases and bric a brac.

Marcus Johnstone

It is also expected that toys and crockery will be amongst the items cleaned up and given a new lease of life.

The aim is to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, save items from the skips and provide an affordable source of basic goods.

The county council plans to open the shop on a trial basis, following the example of the Garstang Community Re-cycling and Re-use Centre which has been operating a similar retail outlet in partnership with local charity Refurb since September last year.

County Coun Marcus Jonstone, cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services,who gave the go-ahead for the new store, which will be housed in two refurbished shipping containers, said: “It’s great to recycle, but it’s even better to reduce the amount we throw away in the first place, and reuse things which are still of value before they become what we normally think of as waste. Preston HWRC is well-suited to having a re-use shop as it is a busy site, with enough spare space for a shop.”

The councillor added: “In Lancashire, whilst we promote re-use and are already involved in re-use activities, one of the key areas where we could achieve much more is through the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) service. ... There is also the opportunity to redistribute reusable items to those who need them most, and get much greater value from our waste.”

It’s hoped that if successful the project could provide further jobs and training opportunities and enable more reuse of goods, in partnership with charities and local voluntary organisations

After being separated by the centre staff or donated to the shop directly, items will be checked, cleaned up and repaired if necessary.

The shop will open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.