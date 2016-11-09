It's Chico time.... to help Children in Need

Former X Factor star Chico will certainly have a lot of time on his hands as he takes part in a 24-hour marathon of fitness classes in aid of Children in Need.

The singer will be involved in some sessions at Ribby Hall Village which will be streamed live on Facebook from 2.30pm tomorrow until 2.30pm on Saturday for people to follow.

The event is being lead by online fitness site GymCube.com and FitCamps as a team of trainers will entertain and energise their audience to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Streamed via the GymCube Facebook page as well as on its website, trainers including GymCube founder Kevin Foster-Wiltshire, event director Lydia Campbell, Pierre Pozutto, Katie Bulmer-Cooke and X Factor favourite Chico Slimani will run classes that everyone can join in with at home.

Every GymCube membership taken up from the beginning of the live stream until the Children In Need broadcast on November 18 will be donated to the charity. A first payment of £7.95 is taken for a monthly membership and £17.95 quarterly.

Kevin Foster-Wiltshire, founder of GymCube and Reebok Master Trainer, said: “Children in Need is a charity close to all of our hearts and one which inspires amazing fund-raising efforts. We want to put our own stamina to the test and help raise lots of money over 24 hours. People can take part at any time or they can even pledge to join us for the full 24 hours. There will be lots of fun classes and it will be a great time. We hope to raise lots of money.”



To get involved in the 24 hour GymCube Exercise Marathon visit https://www.facebook.com/GymCube