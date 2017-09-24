Is this last Run Preston ever?

There is still a glimmer of hope that the popular Run Preston 10K event can continue after it was staged for possibly the last time on Sunday.

More than 2,000 took part in the event’s three different distance runs at the weekend - 1,400 for the main 10k, almost 500 in the 5k and 300 in the 2k.

The Run Preston 10k and 5k runs set off and finish on Market Street in the town after a route that takes in Avenham Park, Preston.

Runners for the biggest event went through Avenham Park and the city centre.

Despite the event’s popularity and this weekend’s success, organiser Steve Ashcroft says increased costs has put its future in serious jeopardy.

He said: “Basically, the road closures, advertising and moving barriers in and out on the Sunday has really pushed up the costs.

“It’s very sad - the runners love it and it also brings 2,000 people into Preston, which is good for the city.”

Happy to past the finishing line in the 10k run. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday September 24, 2017.

However, Mr Ashcroft says the event could be saved if a bigger organisation is able to take it on.

One of the 20k runners. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday September 24, 2017.