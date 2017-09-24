Is this last Run Preston ever?
There is still a glimmer of hope that the popular Run Preston 10K event can continue after it was staged for possibly the last time on Sunday.
More than 2,000 took part in the event’s three different distance runs at the weekend - 1,400 for the main 10k, almost 500 in the 5k and 300 in the 2k.
Runners for the biggest event went through Avenham Park and the city centre.
Despite the event’s popularity and this weekend’s success, organiser Steve Ashcroft says increased costs has put its future in serious jeopardy.
He said: “Basically, the road closures, advertising and moving barriers in and out on the Sunday has really pushed up the costs.
“It’s very sad - the runners love it and it also brings 2,000 people into Preston, which is good for the city.”
However, Mr Ashcroft says the event could be saved if a bigger organisation is able to take it on.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.