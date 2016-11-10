iPad fun for children with cystic fibrosis

Hospitals are never fun places to be, but children now have extra distractions thanks to the fund-raising of a mum whose daughter is a regular cystic fibrosis patient.

Lisa Mitchell, of Brindle, takes her four-year-old daughter Poppy to the Royal Blackburn Hospital every month for treatment and after seeing how bored the children get, she decided to raise funds for its children’s cystic fibrosis clinic.

With the help of her parents Bill and Carol Holmes, Lisa organised a charity night at Broughton Village Hall, with entertainers Reelin & Rockin and Dirty Hands.

Nourished by a hearty fish and chip supper, more than 130 guests then danced the night away and the evening ended with a charity auction and raffle for valuable prizes including a luxury beauty hamper donated by Boots and a signed photo of the Coronation Street cast.

The event raised £1,600, which was used to purchase six iPad minis, six pairs of children’s headphones and six £15 vouchers from Currys in Blackburn, who supported Poppy and Lisa with a generous discount on products purchased.

Lisa said: “It was a fantastic night and we had a lot of fun.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved, especially Currys for helping us purchase as much equipment as possible for our £1,600.

“The staff and facilities at the hospital are really good but children with cystic fibrosis are unable to wait in the waiting room and are moved to a side room to protect them from infection.

“While this is important, it can be difficult for the youngsters with cystic fibrosis as the wait for their appointment because toys are limited.

“Providing the iPads and other equipment will make the waiting much better for children and parents.”