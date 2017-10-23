Inspectors put Lady Elsie Finney House in to special measures

A care home has been put in to special measures after a visit from Care Quality Commission inspectors.

Inspectors visited the Lady Elsie Finney House Home for Older People (pictured) in July.

The premises, a residential care home offering accommodation and personal care for up to 46 older people, is in Cottam Avenue, Ingol.

It was rated as “requires improvement” by the CQC, who declared that it was not run in a safe way, and was not well-lead. Medicine protocols were safe but not always followed and documentation did not always guide staff on what dose of ‘as and when’ medicine to administer. They also found the service “was not always well-led.”

Care home bosses were unable to show how they analysed and responded to information gathered, including taking action to address issues raised.

During the inspection, the CQC looked at care plans and guidelines on how to support people safely.

Inspectors noted one person was identified as having diabetes. A second person was identified as having a history of problematic behaviour. A third person’s care plan stated, ‘Sometimes I am unable to stand.’

However, care plans did not guide staff on managing the risk.

The report noted: “Comments we received demonstrated people were satisfied with their care. The management and staff were clear about their roles and responsibilities.

“They were committed to providing a good standard of care and support to people who lived at the home.”

The home declined to comment on the report when contacted by the Post.