Incredible gala evening helps Rory and Brian reach for the stars

Two Preston families have been overwhelmed by the efforts of the community in helping their sons who are seeking life-changing therapy treatment.

Fundraisers dug deep at the Reach for the Stars Gala Night, with donations totalling more than £3,000, for Rory Curzon Smith, Brian Burdekin and Cash for Kids.

Reach for the Stars Charity night at the Invincibles Lounge, PNE. Henry and Sally Curzon-Smith.

The glamorous event held at the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End was the first fundraising night organised by Rory’s parents Henry and Sally Curzon Smith and Brian’s mum Anita Patel.

The families and supporters secured a whole raft of donations with sports memorabilia, celebrity autographs, jewellery and special hampers auctioned off as part of the evening event.

Guests, donning their best evening wear, enjoyed a dinner, entertainment and a photo booth, supplied for the occasion.

Rory’s mum Sally said the night had been ‘overwhelming’, she said: “We’re still tallying up however we already have in excess of £3000 which is just an incredible amount.

Reach for the Stars Charity night at the Invincibles Lounge, PNE. L-R Nathan Jones, Pracilla Gildert, Anita Patel and Amit Patel.

“Each and every penny of that money was hard earnt by someone yet they saw fit to give it to us, a very humbling experience.

“We’re hoping to hold the event again next year as we’ve already had some people asking.”

The money will be split between the two families, who have turned to Family Hope Centre, based in Philadelphia, whose treatment programmes are designed to help children with a mutitude of disabilities and health issues.

Sally added: “It means so much that people have taken the boys to their hearts and want them to succeed in life just as much as we do.

Reach for the Stars Charity night at the Invincibles Lounge, PNE. L-R From St Anthony's Pre-school Vicky Salisbury, Paul Parkinson, Zara Bridge, Amit Patel, Gina Finn and Leighanne Corries

Brian’s mum Anita said: “It was lovely - the night went great everyone enjoyed it”

They added their thanks to “Only Once” “Paul James Kelly Photography” “HTC Memorabilia” “Whittles Jewellery” “Isis Jewellery” “Villa at PNE” and anyone who has donated items.

A Christmas party fundraiser will be held on Sunday December 11 at St Anthony’s Club in Fulwood.

To donate or find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/RorysRecFund/