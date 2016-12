We've put together some of the most dramatic pictures from yesterday's shocking fire in Altham.

Yesterday's fire in Altham was one of the largest in Lancashire this year. With over 400 cars on fire it took 16 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters to tame the blaze.

Commuters on the M65 had to drive through the clouds of smoke that flooded the motorway during the morning rush-hour.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident.

