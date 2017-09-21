In at the Deep End in Leyland

A theatre company is preparing to dive into two hundred years of saving lives at sea with the RNLI.

Mikron Theatre Company will present In at the Deep End at Leyland Civic Centre on October 2, from 7.30pm, as the company arrive in Leyland in their 46th year of touring. This show is open to everyone, and is being hosted by Leyland Historical Society who is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The show recreates the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. So when 17-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck - particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy.

Can the station survive in this ‘me first’ age? Will eccentric fund-raiser Hazel’s ideas ever turn a profit? And can Darren and Billy chart the choppy emotional waters closer to home?

Amy Casbolt, RNLI community fund-raising manager, said: “It’s really exciting that the Mikron Theatre Company is touring with a play about our lifesaving charity. The RNLI was founded in 1824 and our volunteers have a rich tapestry of inspiring stories to tell.

“We’re delighted that the play will spread the word about the RNLI and its history. We are also very grateful that Mikron will donate 50 per cent of box office takings from shows which are hosted at RNLI venues, this will help us to continue our vital work of saving lives at sea.”

In at the Deep End has been written by Laurence Peacock, who is also returning for his second Mikron show, having penned Canary Girls last year. The maritime music is composed by Rebekah Hughes and Marianne McNamara is the artistic director of Mikron.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by calling 01772 641604 or visiting www.leylandhistoricalsociety.co.uk

Guests are advised to bring their own beer.