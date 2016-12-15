Ice rink is centre stage at Christmas

Chorley’s Christmas got even better at the weekend when this year’s main attraction glided into town to the delight of families.

The Flat Iron car park was transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the festive period with the town’s first real ice rink as the centre piece on Friday, December 9.

The 60ft by 40ft rink was joined by children’s rides and some festive food and drink stalls selling everything from German sausages, hog roast carvery, waffles and treats including mulled wine, cider and hot chocolate.

The rink was opened in spectacular fashion as Birmingham Ice Freestylers.

And from Friday (December 16) the ice rink will be joined by Betty’s Tipis which will be bringing a tipi bar experience that’s never been seen in Chorley town centre before.

Councillor Peter Wilson, who has responsibility for the town centre and events at Chorley Council, said: “The real ice rink proved to be really popular over the opening weekend with hundreds of people visiting Chorley to check out the winter wonderland and do Christmas shopping too. What was great to see were lots of smiling faces and families being able to enjoy themselves together.

“We also had many people from outside of the borough who are coming to Chorley because of the events we are putting on and that is giving the local economy a boost and hopefully they will be visiting again soon.”

All tickets include 45 minutes on the ice and skate hire, with sessions beginning on the hour every hour.

Time credits are accepted on the ice rink but are limited to five time credit users per session. For the first hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a Cub Club, where a parent and young child (under 5s) can skate together, which offers an introduction to ice skating.

There is also a schools offer and group bookings for community groups and clubs can be made in advance by contacting Chorley Council.

Chorley’s Real Ice Rink is open every day, except Christmas day, until Sunday, January 8. The rink is open Monday-Thursdays 12noon-6pm, Fridays 12noon-9pm, Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays 10am-6pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the entrance to the rink and are priced at £6 for adults,£3 for children under 14 and senior citizens or £15 for a family ticket for four people - two adults and two children.

The festive winter wonderland was brought to town by Chorley Council and sponsored by Botany Bay, FI Real Estate Management and Market Walk.