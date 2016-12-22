‘I’M HEARTBROKEN’: Friends’ agony after Blackpool man dies in scooter crash

The friends of a Blackpool man who died in a scooter crash last night have paid their tributes.

Danny Faber, 29, was fatally wounded when his Aprilia scooter collided with a Mercedes in Central Drive at around 7.15pm.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. One man has since been arrested in connection with the crash.

Several messages have been posted online by Mr Faber’s friends, including Ashleigh Green who said: “I’m actually heartbroken and can’t believe how cruel the world can be.

“I’m so glad he found happiness with Nat before he died and his baby should be so proud of him. He had many ups and downs but was a genuinely lovely lad and will be forever missed.”

Toni Louiza Phillips said Mr Faber was a dad-to-be, and said she ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by the news. “Fly high, mate. You’re with your dad, mum, and sister now,” she added.

And Howard Sigley wrote: “Woke up to find out one of my best mates from school has died. Heartbreaking news, I’m devastated. RIP Danny Faber. 2016 has literally been the worst year for losing people.

“Thoughts are with your family.”

Central Drive was closed for over four hours after the crash, which happened between the junctions for Maudland Road and Baron Road, while police launched an investigation.

In a statement, the force said the collision happened as the Mercedes A class completed a U-turn, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A Yiying scooter travelling with Mr Faber left the scene, police added, and a 27-year-old Blackpool man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

PS Dave Hurst, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Mr Faber at this time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1191 of December 21.