Hutton truck driver to cycle across India for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A truck driver will cycle across India to support blind and partially sighted people in Lancashire.

Peter Boulton, who lives in Hutton, is currently in training to cycle 400km over six days across India, which takes place from November 17 to 26.

Each day of the challenge will see the 65-year-old taking on “off-the-beaten-track” routes and adventure some of the best hill and desert landscapes that Rajasthan has to offer.

The India Cycle Challenge will be Peter’s fifth overseas challenge for local sight loss charity, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, and he aims to raise £12,000 to take his overall fund-raising efforts to a staggering £50,000 to support more blind and partially sighted people.

Peter, a father-of-one, said: “It’s been a wonderful experience in taking on these challenges for Galloway’s over the past five years.

“The best bit is knowing just how much of a difference I have enabled Galloway’s to make for local people living with sight loss.

“I’ve decided this will be my last charity challenge so to get the fund-raising to £50,000 would be a wonderful way to finish.

“There are lots of ways to get behind me, you can call in to Galloway’s in Penwortham to make a donation towards my efforts or you can call me on 07752695312 or 01772 612786 to find out other ways in which you can help.

“Galloway’s is a wonderful charity, ensuring that nobody has to face sight loss alone or without the right support in our community.

“My sight is one of the things I fear losing the most so I feel really proud to support their work.”

Emma Russ, senior fund-raiser at Galloway’s, said: “Peter is an amazing supporter of Galloway’s and through his efforts over the years, Peter has raised a phenomenal, £38,000.

“Since 2007, Peter has taken on a Dog Sled Challenge across Lapland, climbed Everest Base Camp, and Kilimanjaro.”

Galloway’s support more than 7,000 blind and partially people across Lancashire and has to raise £1m each year to continue their vital services.

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 or Send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

