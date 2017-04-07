Husband who stabbed his wife found guilty of murder

The husband of a Chorley account has been found guilty of murdering her in a jealous rage. Mandy Gallear, 42, was stabbed to death in the kitchen of her home by her husband Staurt, 51.

He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, saying he lost control after finding she had been having an affair. But yesterday a jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of murdering Mandy, who worked for Chorley-based property developers Heaton Estates

Police arrived at the couple’s home in Makinson Avenue, Wigan, on October 6 and found Mrs Gallear lying motionless on the kitchen floor with three deep wounds to her chest.

Mrs Gallear was rushed to hospital but medics could not resuscitate her and she was pronounced dead.

Six months earlier Mrs Gallear confessed to her husband about having an affair, but said it had ended.

However, on October 5 the son of Mr Prescott’s partner called at the Gallears’ front door and revealed the relationship was ongoing.

Following his arrest, Gallear said the couple talked “amicably” in the kitchen.

Gallear said his wife then said: “We are separating. I love him more than you” and his memory of what happened next was “blurred”.