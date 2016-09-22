Husband and wife tackle Austen classic

Working with your partner on a romantic drama can be a testing time, but imagine being the only two in a play portraying a variety of characters.

Joannah Tincey’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is a unique piece of theatre, bringing Jane Austen’s tale to life using just two actors - herself and her husband, Nick Underwood.

Joannah Tincey and Nick Underwood perform all characters in Pride and Prejudice. Photos by Carrie Johnson

The play follows the journey of Mr and Mrs Bennet’s daughters after two gentlemen move into their neighbourhood: the rich and eligible Mr Bingley, and the even richer Mr Darcy. While Bingley takes an immediate liking to the eldest Bennet daughter, Jane, Darcy is disdainful of local society and repeatedly clashes with the second daughter, Elizabeth.

Nick and Joannah portray Austen’s characters, professionally tackling their emotions and traits, from Mrs Bennet’s nerves to Mr Wickham’s misdeeds, and, of course, there is the pairing of Darcy and Lizzy, who move from instant dislike to something altogether more affectionate.

Joannah said: “Pride and Prejudice is one of my favourite books and as the language is brilliant and transcends time, it was the perfect piece to adapt for a play.

“I wanted to create an adaptation where the characters talk to the audience in the same way that Austen talks to her readers.

“By addressing the audience directly and allowing the characters to speak for themselves, we are bringing Jane Austen’s unique and witty writing style to life in a truly theatrical context.

“I have been doing a lot of multi-role playing and I enjoy that mode of performance.

“I always found that the language seems to be crystal clear when playing this kind of show and I was wanting to bring that plain language to 18th century drama.

“It is funny to have two actors play the society around them and then watching them discover the truth about each other and how they fall in love.

“The play’s humour is amazing because of the irony. The characters have a blind spot and it is funny how the audience can see things they can’t. We allow audiences to understand human character and desires.”

Joannah and Nick met seven years ago whilst performing an 18th century drama at the Theatre Royal, in Bury St Edmunds.

They married in 2012 and are enjoying working together on the Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Joannah said: “We have spent a lot of time working apart, so it is lovely to be able to work together.

“I wrote the adaptation and Nick booked our first tour, so for us to be able to give it creative life has been amazing.”

Nick added: “I love being on stage with Joannah. She is very talented and I feel I have to reach even higher to get to her level.

“It’s great as we challenge each other. Seeing as we know each other so well it creates even more rapport.

“We play so many roles, so to portray their relationships to the audience makes is easier when we know each other so well.”

Joannah Tincey’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice will be shown at the Charter Theatre at Preston Guild Hall from Thursday October 6 to Saturday October 8.

For tickets, from £16.50, visit http://www.prestonguildhall.com