Hunt for snowflakes in Totally Locally Chorley winter challenge

In the spirit of the season, shoppers will get the chance to follow a trail of 33 snowflakes hidden throughout Chorley centre.

The treasure hunt is organised by Chorley Council and the creative minds behind the town’s Totally Locally campaign which aims to see more people shopping in their nearby stores.

Ruth Phillips, who owns Woodchats Coffee Shop, said: “We want to encourage everyone to explore all the side streets in Chorley and find our hidden gems.

“We want to show how many great independent businesses we actually have - a lot of people seem only to be aware of the shops around the central precinct.”

The trail will be open for a month and will launch on Friday, December 9 and will run until Sunday, January 8.

To take part shoppers can pick up a flyer from the Council offices in Union Street, at participating businesses or on the information desk at the bus Interchange in Clifford Street.

Treasure hunters can then write down the locations of the snowflakes on the leaflet.

Complete entries should be handed in to any shop which is hiding a snowflake.

The winner will be drawn at random on January 12 and announced via social media on January 14.

The prize is a fabulous hamper comprising prizes donated by Totally Locally Businesses.

Those who are au fait with social media can also let organisers know how hey are getting on by posting your snowflake trail pictures on social media using #totallylocallychorley

For more information go to totallylocallychorley.co.uk