Hunt for men who ‘tried to kidnap 12-year-old’

A manhunt has been launched after the alleged attempted abduction of a schoolgirl.

The 12-year-old was walking down Kylemore Avenue, close to North Shore Golf Club in Blackpool, when a small van is said to have driven slowly past her at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Two men inside the silver van then pulled over and shouted at her, before ordering another man stood in the street to ‘get her in the van’, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The youngster managed to get away, running to her nearby home and telling her horrified parents, who promptly called in police.

Officers have since viewed nearby CCTV footage, and have scoured the area for a silver van matching the girl’s description, but have yet to make any arrests, the spokesman added.

The incident, which happened near to the junction with Bispham Road, close to The Squirrel pub and a Spar branch, remains under investigation. Anybody with information can call police on 101.

No description of the men, or clearer description of the van, was immediately available.