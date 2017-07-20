How tough mudder propelled Josh Landmann to stardom

A video of Josh tackling the ‘Everest’ wall has been viewed almost 20 million times.

Tough Mudder is an obstacle course held at various venues across the country where competitors tackle gruelling challenges against the clock.

In the video, Josh walks to the start of the Everest wall before being pushed up by dad Neil and other competitors.

He then uses his arm strength to cling on to the rope and is hauled to the top by a group of cheering helpers.

It was shared widely on social media and became an internet sensation.

“It was absolutely amazing,” recalls, with pride audible in his voice.

“It was put up by the Lad Bible and then celebrities started to share it like Charlie Sheen, Lil Wayne and Davina McCall.

“I got lots of messages back from people who were in hospital who had seen it who said it had inspired them. The personal messages were quite moving.

“It’s a great feeling to see people are in a dark place and how it can help them and show them there is life after an accident like I went through.”