How much has Lancashire Constabulary’s three year investigation into One Connect Ltd cost?

Lancashire’s Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has been challenged to provide an update on the cost and progress of the long running police investigation into the former BT /County Council partnership One Connect Ltd.

County Coun Bill Winlow, leader of the county council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “After three years we should be getting some idea of the progress being made on this case.”

He and Liverpool Liberal Democrat leader Coun Richard Kemp have sent questions about One Connect and the BT/Liverpool City Council joint IT venture Liverpool Direct Ltd to Mr Grunshaw, asking if the investigation is ongoing, its cost, how many staff have been and are working on it and if any matters are or are intended to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Coun Kemp said:“We know that at one time last year there were 20 staff engaged on this investigation which was costing about £850,000 per year.”

In 2014 the new Labour administration at county hall scrapped the One Connect partnership. It had been set up by the previous Tory administration in 2011 and was 60% owned by BT and 40% by the Council, to run services such as procurement and human resources. Payments of more than £500,000 made to the former chief executive of OCL David McElhinney were investigated by the council, which complained to the police.

• Last year police announced the former council leader Coun Geoff Driver was “no longer suspected of any criminal involvement” as part of the complex One Connect Ltd investigation. The Constabulary said the investigation is “ongoing”.