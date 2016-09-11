Housing plans could see village almost double in size

A WYRE village will be transformed with a raft of planning applications approved and submitted for the area.

They include plans to build 430 homes, a new village centre, a family pub, a medical centre and a new roundabout in the space of half a mile in Catterall.

The developments are split between two locations, one on land bounded by Garstang Road, Lancaster New Road and Joe Lane and the other down the road at Daniel Fold Farm on Daniel Fold Lane.

It could also see a jobs boost for the area with an ‘employment development’ earmarked for the site parallel to the A6. And building work could be edging closer with the submission of a new application detailing the development’s scale, appearance and layout.

And councillor Pete Murphy, who represents the Brock with Catterall area but is also planning and economic development portfolio holder for Wyre Council, says the village has accepted the need for change.

Doing the two roles means he can approach new developments with “two hats on” and he says he knows the need for housing in Wyre but also how much locals don’t want it.

“These kind of big developments aren’t just happening around here, they’re happening across the borough,” Coun Murphy said. “Although locals can be against lots of new houses I think they have come to accept they are needed in the area.”

And Coun Murphy believes it will be good for the village.

“There is a lot of patience needed with Kepple Lane Surgery in Garstang so a new medical centre would be great,” he said. “I know there was a lot of shock at the plans at first but hopefully it means our young people can buy new homes and stay in the area.”