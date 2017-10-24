Housing plan at Preston golf club is back on the tee

A Preston luxury housing development planned to be within the range of a misdirected drive from a golf course is back for a second round.

The bid for land at Preston Golf Club in Fulwood had been due before the city council’s planning committee earlier this year.

It was withdrawn for unspecified reasons but the developers behind the 5.2 acre site have handed in proposals once again.

Documents submitted to the city council show the scheme is earmarked for a plot of unused land “on the periphery of the course.”

The 12 detached homes - tabled to be four or more bedroom properties - are planned on a strip of land to the south of the driving range, largely screened by trees.

However, agents Cassidy and Ashton - acting on behalf of the gold club - say detailed designs of the properties are yet to be confirmed and could be subject to change.

Access would be shared from a new access point off the golf club’s existing private drive, off Fulwood Hall Lane, planning documents reveal.

A supporting document now under consideration by town hall officials reads: “The proposed development would be located on the periphery of the golf course on a steeply sloping site and the nature, scale and location would be likely to have a minimal impact on the golf course facilities.”

Owners of neighbouring properties have until November 13 to submit consultation responses.

The application is expected to go before the planning committee in 2018.

The Fulwood-based 18 hole course dates back to 1892 and has added a purpose built teaching academy and a floodlit driving range to its facilities in recent years

If approved, the housing would be located to the south of the driving range and the south-west of the clubhouse.

The planning report reads: “The design of the scheme gives consideration to the character of the local area whilst providing the requirements for a modern family housing scheme.”