Housing group makes great Progress in awards

A Lancashire resident has been honoured with a prestigious gong designed for women.

Claire Goodworth, 28, was declared the winner in the Young Achiever - Housing and Community Development category at this year’s prestigious Women in Housing awards.

The awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of female professionals from both the public and private housing sectors.

In the Young Achiever category, the judges were looking for an individual who demonstrated their understanding of the housing sector, the wider needs of the community in which they work and how they have fully engaged with the whole community.

Claire, of Poulton-le-Fylde, started work with Progress Housing Group, in Leyland, when she was 18 as an administration assistant and then became a young housing trainee.

Jacqui De-Rose, chief executive of Progress Housing Group, said: “During her 10 years with the organisation, Claire has held a variety of posts – including homelessness officer, arrears officer, a secondment as a community involvement manager and Progress futures officer - and has always tackled them with passion, commitment, enthusiasm.

“She puts customers at the heart of everything that she does, impressing customers, colleagues and the wider community alike with her dedication and professional approach.”

Progress Housing Group was also in two other finalists categories at the Women in Housing Awards.

Clare House Women’s Refuge was in the Most Effective Project in Improving the Lives of Women or Communities award and Janet Hale, chairman of Progress Housing Group, was shortlisted in the Most Effective Woman Board Member category.

Jacqui added: “We are thrilled that we had three shortlisted awards for our work with women across our services. These are prestigious awards and they recognise that it is crucial to tackle inequalities in our society. Congratulations to all our shortlisted women and to Claire in particular for her achievement in winning her category.”