Hoteliers reveal their guests strangest requests!

From a guest who brings house bricks on holiday to a request for a donkey outside the door -– Blackpool hoteliers have revealed some of the most bizarre queries they received during the past season.

Travelodge, which has two hotels in Blackpool, got the ball rolling by listing requests ranging from a holiday-maker who asked if their room could be moved to the beach “as I love the sound of the sea’ to another who inquired “do I need a can of Pepsi to take on the Pepsi Max rollercoaster?”.

Spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “Where possible, the hotels teams go above and beyond to help customers however, there are some requests that they cannot help with.

“Such as finding a unicorn to help one romantic with his wedding proposal, ensuring there is a blue sky on the day of an important strategy meeting for an executive and moving a Travelodge room to the roof of the hotel so the customer could sleep under the stars.”

John Donald and Dean Wilson who run Waves Guesthouse on Willshaw Road, North Shore, say they get all kinds of unusual requests from their guests.

John said: “We have one guest who brings house bricks and breeze blocks on holiday because he has to prop his bed up to a certain angle to sleep due to a medical condition.

“Then we’ve had people who visit in June and ask what time the Illuminations are being switched on tonight.

“You can see the Tower from our hotel but people wanting to visit it still manage to get on the tram going the wrong way, and end up in Cleveleys!

“We’ve only got seven rooms, so we tend to have a laugh with people about these things. We’ll say ‘make sure you get on the right tram today!’”

Claire Smith who runs Number One St Luke’s and South Beach luxury guesthouses in Blackpool, said: “We get a lot of Kuwaitis staying at South Beach and they have plenty of money to spend.

“This year one group wanted a helicopter to the Lake District.

“It took us a while to work it out but we managed to find one. Then after all that, they decided not to go and went to Liverpool instead!”

The Travelodge list of strange requests from its Blackpool hotels in the last 12 months included:

l Can you move my room to the beach as I love the sound of the sea?

l Can you organise for me to swim with dolphins?

l Do I need a can of Pepsi to take on the Pepsi Max rollercoaster?

l Can you arrange for a donkey to pick my daughter up outside the hotel?

l Can you fill my bath with sand?

l Can you arrange for me to dance with my wife in the Tower Ballroom for our 50th wedding anniversary?

l Can you dye my top orange as I am going to see the Seasiders play tomorrow?

l I am coming to Blackpool in December, can you ask for them to leave the Illuminations on till then?