Hotel roof fire was arson attack

An investigation is underway after the roof of a Preston hotel was deliberately torched.

Fire crews from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to the Holiday Inn at Ringway at 9pm last night.

Roofing felt on the 8th floor of the hotel had been set alight by an unknown offender.

The hotel was evacuated and firefighters used breathing apparatus to enter the building and extinguish the fire. Nobody was hurt, and guests were allowed back into the hotel at around 11pm.

The perpetrator is not believed to have been a guest at the hotel.