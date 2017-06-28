Hotel plan at post office to be delivered

Plans to convert a landmark building in Preston city centre into a striking boutique hotel remain on track, the town hall has said.

This week marks a year since the ambitious proposals for the former Post Office were revealed by Signature Living boss Lawrence Kenwright.

Since being handed the green light by council planners, work is yet to start on the Grade II listed building, which faces out onto the city’s war memorial and Flag Market.

But a town hall spokesman said the local authority has been in regular contact with the hotel firm and the conversion work is set to start “in the next couple of months.”

Signature Living (SL) is known for its historic locations in Liverpool - the 30 James Street and the football-themed Shankly Hotel.

The proposal for the post office, which has been unused since 2005, includes 66 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a spa and pool and a function suite for weddings and celebrations.

A key aspect of the city centre’s regeneration plans, the new hotel is referenced in the council’s Your City - Securing Investment framework report, discussed at the recent meeting of the cabinet.

In April, SL was granted permission to develop part of the roof space.

Speaking last year, council leader Coun Peter Rankin said: “The new hotel will be a great boost for the city.”