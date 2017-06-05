Horse rescued from water-filled ditch

A horse was rescued from a water-filled ditch after it became trapped in Out Rawcliffe, say fire services.

Crews from Preesall, Fleetwood, Lancaster and rope-rescue specialist firefighters from St Annes were called out to Dockinsall Lane at around 4.15pm on June 5.

The horse was eventually removed from the ditch using farm machinery, ropes and slings.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to reports of a trapped horse in Out Rawcliffe. Farm machinery was used to cut a ramp into the ditch and the horse was gently brought out up it, using ropes and slings.

"A vet was in attendance throughout to monitor the well-being of the horse during the rescue."

The horse is believed to be well following the incident.