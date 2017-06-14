Horse rescued from ditch in Preesall

Crews rescued a horse that became stuck in a muddy ditch in Preesall.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Preesall attended the incident on Heads Dykes Road at around midnight on June 13.

Firefighters used large animal rescue techniques to pull the 20-year-old horse out of the ditch.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a horse that had been trapped for several hours in a ditch. The animal was very distressed and we had to wait for the a vet to arrive to sedate the animal before we started.

"We used large animal rescue techniques to drag and pull the animal out to safety.

"It took us around 15 mins to move the horse."

The horse was alive and breathing when fire fighters left the scene.