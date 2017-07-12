Hopfest at Preston Grasshoppers

Real ale fans turned out in great force at the third annual Hoppers Beer Festival, HopFest.

The packed-out event, held at Preston Grasshoppers, allowed visitors to try out a variety of cask beers, craft ales, lagers, ciders, and gins. There was plenty of entertainment, from bands such as Templebys, Atomic Brass and Moon and the Beams, as well as a 10-side fancy dress touch rugby tournament.

Vicky Haslam with children Matthew Haslam, four and Jessica Haslam, two from Fulwood at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

General manager Richard Ellis said: “It’s fantastic to see how far Hopfest has come in three years. The feedback has been extremely positive. It’s exciting to think about how we can make it even better in the years to come. I’d like to thank the staff, volunteers, bands and sponsors and the people who came.”

Paul Hayes from Lea at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

from left, Mia Sharples, two, Samantha lsley, Hayley Shillito and Martin Sharples at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

Volunteer John Peterson pours pints at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

Oliver and his sister Annabelle

The Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

from left, Steve Laird, Matthew Strickland, Claire Strickland, Phillip Laird and Paul Hayes from Lea at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival

Friends from Cottam at the Preston Grasshoppers Hopfest beer festival