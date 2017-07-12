Hopfest at Preston Grasshoppers

Real ale fans turned out in great force at the third annual Hoppers Beer Festival, HopFest.
The packed-out event, held at Preston Grasshoppers, allowed visitors to try out a variety of cask beers, craft ales, lagers, ciders, and gins. There was plenty of entertainment, from bands such as Templebys, Atomic Brass and Moon and the Beams, as well as a 10-side fancy dress touch rugby tournament.
General manager Richard Ellis said: “It’s fantastic to see how far Hopfest has come in three years. The feedback has been extremely positive. It’s exciting to think about how we can make it even better in the years to come. I’d like to thank the staff, volunteers, bands and sponsors and the people who came.”