Homes plans for north west Preston could be blocked over traffic fears

Proposals for dozens of homes in north west Preston look set to be blocked by planning bosses.

An outline application, for access only for up to 58 homes on agricultural land off Tabley Lane, is to be considered by councillors next week.

But officers at Preston Council have said the proposals should be refused, over traffic concerns and fears it would constitute “piecemeal development”.

A report to the council’s planning committee said the proposed development, through the creation of a new vehicular access to Tabley Lane, would increase traffic and would be against wider planning principles to eventually downgrade or even close Tabley Lane to vehicles.

It also said it would constitute “piecemeal development” within north west Preston, and wouldn’t follow the principles of sustainable development and connectivity set out within the masterplan for the area.

It said the masterplan envisaged the land to be brought forward “comprehensively” with land to the south, with access ultimately from the proposed East West Link Road and not Tabley Lane.

Officers said although objections had been received, the principle of the development was acceptable, and said it would bring a number of benefits to Preston.

But it said: “By virtue of the creation, and reliance upon, a new vehicular access to Tabley Lane in order to serve the site, the proposal would contribute to increased levels of traffic on this part of the existing highway network contrary to the aspirations to downgrade this road, through traffic calming measures for example, in order to promote more sustainable vehicular connections within the strategic location.”

A decision will be made on Thursday.