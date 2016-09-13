Homes in rural Preston given nod despite objections

Four homes are to be built in rural Preston, despite objections from community leaders.

Outline plans were lodged with Town Hall bosses for the detached houses at Church House Farm off Preston Road in Grimsargh, close to St Michael’s Church.

Planning bosses received objections from the parish council, over fears of the impact on the area of separation, and also from the Diocese of Blackburn.

But officers said the proposals would not reduce the gap between Grimsargh and Preston, and the application was approved by seven votes to four.

Agent Alban Cassidy, of Cassidy + Ashton, said the plans would provide a “modest but good-quality housing development”.

He said: “On the area of separation, it is to stop coalescence between areas.

“In this case, it won’t have any impact whatsoever.”

Coun Ismail Bax said: “I think it’s a very good application. I’m quite happy with it and I’ve no problems with supporting it.” But Coun Stuart Greenhalgh said: “It’s just chipping away at the area of separation, and I’ve not heard anything to put my mind at rest.”

Chairman Coun Brian Rollo said: “There are two reasons people have put forward for objections. One is the impact on the church, which I think would be negligible by the look of things. The second is the impact on the area or separation.

“I don’t want to see the merging of Preston and Grimsargh, however this is on the other side of the road and is well north of there.”