Homes evacuated and roads closed after blaze rips through tractor factory

Dramatic scenes are unfolding this morning in the area of Pilling where fire crews are attempting to bring a major blaze under control.

Fire services and police were called to the dramatic scene of a major fire at a tractor factory on Taylors Lane Industrial Estate on Taylors Lane at around 3am this morning.

Taylors Lane, School Lane and Lancaster Road are currently closed while 40 fire fighters and eight engines fight to bring the blaze under control, say fire services.

15 people were evacuated from their homes with several taken to an emergency respite area in Thornton Cleveleys.

Police and fire services made initial plans to evacuate over 76 addresses in the area over concerns that the factory contained highly flammable Oxy-Acetylene cylinders.

People are being asked to avoid the area and drivers are being warned that smoke in the error may affect visibility.