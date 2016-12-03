Homes evacuated after crash causes gas leak

Homes were evacuated last night after a car crashed into a gas main causing it to leak.

The incident happened on Stricklands Lane in Stalmine and saw the road to Knott End closed at around 9pm last night.

Fire engines from Preesall and Bispham attended the crash and several homes were evacuated while firefighters worked with engineers to stop the gas leak and make the scene safe.

Lancashire Fire Service tweeted at 10:27pm: “We’re currently at an incident in Stalmine after a vehicle hit a gas main which resulted in a gas leak and the road to Knott End is shut.

“Several homes in the area have been evacuated & we’re working with utility firms. The condition of the driver of the vehicle is unknown.”

Rob Martin, station manager at Morecambe Community Fire Station then tweeted at 12pm: “Crews have now made the area safe and owners being returned to their properties. Road will remained closed for about 30 mins.”

The road then reponed at around 12.30pm.

Lancashire Fire Service said the condition of the driver involved was “unknown”.