Home-Start volunteers complete course to support Lancashire families

Nine Home-Start volunteers successfully completed a preparation course to enable them to support families across Lancashire.

They received a certificate presented by Jeannie Stirling, chairman of Home-Start Central Lancashire, and had a celebration buffet lunch on the last session of the course.

These volunteers will now be linked up with families in need of a helping hand or helping in one of Home-Start’s family groups.

Home-Start is now recruiting Volunteers for their next six-session course, which will be starting on Friday November 10 at the Home-Start premises in Market Street, Chorley. Anyone interested in volunteering who can spare two to three hours per week should ring Home-Start on 01257 241636.

All Home-Start Volunteers should have parenting experience.

For more stories on Home-Start click here /volunteer-with-family-charity-home-start-1-8364832 and /home-start-central-lancashire-in-chorley-turns-21-1-8787186