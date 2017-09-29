HMP Kirkham absconder wanted by police

A 45-year-old man is wanted by police after absconding from prison.

Ian Armstrong, also known as Peter Wright or Neil Armstrong, left HMP Kirkham around 10am yesterday (Thursday, September 28) and failed to return.

Armstrong, formerly of Globe Street, Liverpool, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Gloucester Crown Court in July 2016 for offences of possession with intent to supply Class A Heroin, driving while disqualified and breach of suspended sentence.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. He has a scar on the right side of his head.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact police immediately.

“If you can help police, contact officers immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0667 of September 28.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.uk