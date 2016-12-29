Hit and run smash brings it home to speed campaigner

A village campaign for speed restrictions on a country lane came home to the council chairman who first launched it.

Tom Hastewell’s family party was in full swing when a driver smashed into two parked cars outside his house, leaving both badly damaged.

Now the Hutton Parish Council chairman has vowed to step up demands for a reduction in the speed limit and the introduction of cameras in Pope Lane, Whitestake near where there have been two fatal collisions in the past two years.

“It’s ironic that this latest crash had to happen outside my home,” said Coun Hastewell. “It is just another piece of ammunition in our campaign to slow traffic down along here.

“The county council say there isn’t any need for traffic measures on Pope Lane. But after this latest incident I’m even more fired up to get something done. They’ve picked on the wrong person because I never give up.”

Coun Hastewell first raised the issue of traffic on Pope Lane after a 35-year-old pedestrian was killed not far from his home in September this year.

It came two years after a 38-year-old driver died when he lost control of his car and ploughed into a tree just 50 yards further up the lane.

“We were having a family party this week and there was a big bang outside,” said Coun Hastewell.

“Two visitors had parked their cars on the road outside and both vehicles were struck by a silver Ford, which didn’t stop.

“One looks like it could be a write-off and the other was badly scraped all down one side.

“The driver made off but left a wing mirror and part of the front bumper. So if anyone sees a car without those two bits, please contact the police.”