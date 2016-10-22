Historic house gets new lease of life

ONE of Clitheroe’s most imposing buildings has been turned into affordable flats for young working people.

Nine apartments will be up for grabs at Millthorne House in Henthorn Road in January thanks to a scheme backed by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

In the 1930s, Millthorne House housed the design team for Sir Frank Whittle - the inventor of the jet engine.

The apartments have been renovated to a high standard, are energy-efficient and boast picture windows with views of the surrounding countryside, Pendle Hill and Clitheroe Castle, as well as dedicated parking spaces.

They have been developed by Ribble Valley Homes specifically for young single people or couples in employment and with a local connection.

Rachael Stott of the council said: “This is the first housing scheme in the borough specifically for young people for a long time.

“There is a chronic shortage of affordable accommodation for young people in the borough and we are delighted that Ribble Valley Homes has brought this outstanding scheme to fruition.”

Ribble Valley Homes managing director Christine Grimshaw added: “We thought it might be up to 10 years before we could complete this scheme, but thanks to a small grant from the Homes and Communities Agency we have managed to undertake the work two years earlier than anticipated.”

The work has been carried out by Clitheroe builder David Johnston, employing local labourers.