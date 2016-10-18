Hip Hop night for Diwali

You won’t stop until you drop at this year’s Diwali Party.

The annual event, organised by Viren Patel and Bhavik Rathod, will be held at Baluga Bar, in Preston, on Friday October 28, from 9pm, with the theme: Old School Hip Hop.

A previous Diwali party

Donation entry is £5 before 11pm and £8 after, with all funds going towards Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley.

Bhavik said: “After eight years of Diwali parties at Revolution Preston, we are celebrating Diwali for the ninth year at our new home Baluga Bar & Club Preston.

“Every year we pick a fun dress code theme for the audience to participate with and this year’s theme is Old School Hip Hop.

“The event is a celebration of Diwali and a get together for friends and family.

“We are currently expecting more than 400 people to attend.

“The reason we picked Derian House this year is because we have chosen various national charities over the years, but this year we thought we’d bring it home again and pick a local charity to help and support young children.

“The help and care that Derian House provide to support children in need and their families, is without a doubt a very valuable service. If we can contribute from our Diwali party to help Derian House keep up the good work they do, it will make us very happy.”

Entry to the party via a guestlist from Diwali Party - Preston on Facebook, http://www.diwaliparty.co.uk or by emailing diwaliparty@live.com