High winds raise concerns

High winds battering Lancashire led to fears that a canopy at a petrol station may blow off.
A member of the public dialled 999 to report that part of a canopy at a filling station in Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, was flapping loose, posing a potential hazard.
Firefighters from Morecambe pitched a ladder for access and removed the sheeting, making the scene safe this afternoon.
No-one was injured.
Meanwhile, Blackpool firefighters were called to Banks Street in the resort yesterday afternoon.
High winds had dislodged scaffolding boards on three levels erected on a derelict building, sending one board to the ground with a potential for more to fall onto a public footpath.
Firefighters pitched a ladder and brought down the boards, making the structure safe.