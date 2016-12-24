High winds raise concerns

High winds battering Lancashire led to fears that a canopy at a petrol station may blow off.

A member of the public dialled 999 to report that part of a canopy at a filling station​ in Oxcliffe Road, Heysham​, was flapping loose, posing a potential hazard.

Firefighters from Morecambe pitched a ladder for access and removed the sheeting, making the scene safe​ this afternoon​.

No-one was injured.

M​eanwhile, Blackpool firefighters were called to Banks Street in the resort yesterday afternoon.

High winds had dislodged scaffol​d​ing boards on three levels erected on a derelict building, sending one board to the ground with a potential for more to fall onto a public footpath.

Firefighters pitched a ladder and brought down the boards, making the structure safe​.