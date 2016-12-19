Heysham mum opens her door to help lonely pensioners on Christmas day

A young mum has offered to open her door to lonely elderly people this Christmas.

Lauren Knight has said there is a space at her Christmas table for pensioners who might otherwise be spending the day alone.

Lauren, 26, posted a message on Facebook offering room in her home to anyone who wants to spend the day with her family.

Lauren, who has a son Riley, six, and 18-month-old daughter Esme, said: “I know it’s not nice being on your own at Christmas. I have done it before and I hate the thought of other people having to do it.

“I have got room for two or three elderly people to come around. They could have lunch and just enjoy the day with us.

“It will just be a relaxed day, I don’t want to make a big deal of it because I don’t want anyone to feel like they are under the spotlight by being with us.

“I don’t expect anything in return, and they don’t have to feel like they need to bring anything with them.

“It will just be a nice day with some Christmas films and a nice lunch. We always have loads of food left over anyway.”

Lauren, who lives in Heysham, added: “I thought of putting a message on Facebook because everybody knows someone who might be on their own.

“If anyone wants to contact me on Facebook they are welcome to do so, if they are on their own or if they know someone who will be. I would like to meet them on my own first just to check we will all get on OK.

“Riley is very kind and he won’t mind at all. Christmas is about kids and I know he will love it.

“I think it’s a good lesson to teach your children – to reach out and not leave people on their own.

“It’s not nice for anyone and that’s what was paramount in my mind.

“I think more people need to do things like this, and I don’t really know why more people don’t do it if they can. What’s an extra person to feed?

“Even if someone just visits for a couple of hours rather than having lunch; they can just pop in for a brew if they want.

“I just hope that people that need to will get in touch. I know some people can be proud and they don’t need to be.”