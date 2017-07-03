Heroes make super donation to Royal Preston Hospital

A super bunch of fundraisers have donated £500 and a haul of much-needed toys to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The Pendle Powerfest Horsepower Heroes convoy stopped off at the hospital in Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood as part of a 100 mile round trip rolling motorshow from Barrowford in East Lancashire.

The superhero troop also made visits to Derian House Children’s Hospice, Royal Blackburn Teaching & Burnley General Teaching, Airedale General, Manchester Children’s, Alder Hey Children’s and Northampton Hospitals.

The group of organisers and volunteers met up with their cars and bikes including two staff members from Lloyd BMW dressed as The Flash and Deadpool, before leaving in a spectacular convoy of sound and colour creating a rolling motorshow with people watching and waving along the route.

Organiser Chris Walker said: “To see and hear all the vehicles all ready to go was just fantastic, after all the work we have put into this year’s fundraising, to finish off with this is brilliant!”

The idea was inspired by the entertainment manager Lee Tombling’s late sister Amy’s idea of providing toys in children’s wards out of her own pocket.

The team took on the challenge of servicing as many hospitals and hospices in the local area as they could plus Northampton where Amy had been a regular visitor. All of the donated toys will carry a sticker with the words “Simply Amy” on them in recognition of her idea.

Pendle Powerfest is run by a team of volunteers who spend a long time planning and organising something they feel is unique to the area. Made up of people with diverse backgrounds and interests they tirelessly work towards making the day out appeal to everyone and raise lots of money for their chosen causes.