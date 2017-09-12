Heritage Open Day tour of Preston Railway Station

Proud railway enthusiasts, in conjunction with Harris Library and Preston Guild City and Virgin Trains, gave the public a tour of the city’s railway station as part of the English Heritage Open Day.

The visits included stories on the architecture, re-enactments and poems.

Wilf Riley, a former British Railway employee, said: “I was pleased to give the people of Proud Preston a look around the 175-year-old structure. The highlight was a re-enactment of Queen Victoria’s short but sweet visit to Preston, late in her reign.”