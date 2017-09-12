Search

Heritage Open Day tour of Preston Railway Station

English Heritage, in conjunction with The Harris library, conducted tours of the Preston Railway Station
Proud railway enthusiasts, in conjunction with Harris Library and Preston Guild City and Virgin Trains, gave the public a tour of the city’s railway station as part of the English Heritage Open Day.

The visits included stories on the architecture, re-enactments and poems.

Wilf Riley, a former British Railway employee, said: “I was pleased to give the people of Proud Preston a look around the 175-year-old structure. The highlight was a re-enactment of Queen Victoria’s short but sweet visit to Preston, late in her reign.”