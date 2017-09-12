Here’s how you can try your hand at being a firefighter in Blackpool this weekend

Blackpool Fire Station is holding a ‘have a go day’ this Sunday – with the service encouraging women and other ‘under-represented groups’ to take part.

From 10.30am until 12.30pm, people turning up in gym gear will be able to take part in taster sessions, and acting crew manager Samantha Preddy said the standards are ‘achieveable by everybody’.

The 26-year-old, who signed up at the age of 18, said: “Because of my age and because I was female, I wondered if I was fit enough.

“All I did was train and be as fit as I could, so I knew I was giving 110 per cent.

“They want the fire service to reflect the community they work for.”