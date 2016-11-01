Helping hands create a new sensory garden

Volunteers at the Prince’s Trust were thrilled to unveil a sensory garden they had designed for young adults with disabilities.

The team had diligently designed and renovated the yard space within Caritas Care’s building in Sedgwick Street, Preston, which is used by members of its FX Project.

The FX project supports people with complex needs, helping them to engage with each other through activities in the day centre, as well as within the community, through day trips out.

The garden, which was officially opened with the help of Preston Mayor, Coun John Collins, will be an extra space for them to relax and gain sensory stimulation.

Cath Francis, FX Project team leader, said: “The young people from Prince’s Trust came up with ideas to brighten up the area and made a sensory garden. They interacted really well with our young adults and worked alongside them. They helped our guys paint stones with their names on and encouraged them to help.

“The Prince’s Trust team was a pleasure to work with and some have shown an interest in care work.”

One of the young adults at FX Project, Chantelle, said: “I enjoyed working with the team in the garden and I am looking forward to sitting out there.”

The Prince’s Trust works in collaboration with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Preston’s College to develop a 12-week programme for young adults aged between 16 and 25 who are not in work, education or training.

Sally-Ann Myerscough, team leader at Prince’s Trust, said: “Young people from the FX Project came to Preston Fire Station for a visit and our Prince’s Trust volunteers decided they wanted to do something for them as part of their community work.

“The team really benefitted from working with members of the FX Project.”

Kerrie Starkie, 16, of Preston, is one of the Prince’s Trust volunteers.

She said: “We wanted to give something to people who are not able to experience what we can so easily.

“We wanted to help the young adults at FX Project have as normal a life as possible.

“We sanded the doors down, repainted them and the bench. We added a mosaic and mirror and put handprints of the young adults at the centre on a board, so they can all see their own handprints.

“We all really enjoyed working with the FX Project members and I am proud we have created this garden for them.”

Volunteers at the Prince's Trust, staff and young adults at Caritas Care's FX Project

For a previous story on Caritas Care's FX Project click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/seeing-disabled-adults-achieve-their-dreams-is-a-worthwhile-job-1-8174252