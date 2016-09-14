Help find blind border collie missing near Lancaster

Can you help reunite this blind border collie with his owner ?

Bill, who is a six-year-old black and white border collie, went missing on Friday, September 2, from a farm in the Ellel/Dolphinholme/Bay Horse area.

His owner Andrea and her daughter have searched everywhere, and have been out with the other dogs (one being his best friend a Jack Russell).

They have tried using the whistles he is familiar with and Andrea even spent this weekend out camping, praying he would have picked up on her scent.

Call 07817 254488 with any information.

Alternatively, if anyone has any information, they can contact DogLost in confidence on 0844 800 3220 quoting 104345.

To view the missing poster, visit http://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=104345.