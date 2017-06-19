Help Feed The Homeless event to be held in Preston

Big-hearted Preston Muslims are holding a major event in the city centre to help the homeless.

The Help Feed The Homeless event takes place tomorrow on the Flag Market.

Organisers are urging residents to come along at 6pm and bring a meal for themselves and another for a homeless person.

Donations are also welcome.

Spokesperson Famida Member said: “The event will involve a number of individuals voluntarily helping to set up a grand meal for everyone present including the homeless later that evening, whilst collecting as many donations as possible on the day.

“We are relying on the generosity of individuals and members of our community – leading up to the event and the day itself – to achieve our goal.

“So many have been charitable to our cause already.”

Organisers are collecting money, food, clothing, toiletries and other items.