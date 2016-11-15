Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho, it’s off to the village hall we go...

This year Mawdesley Amateur Dramatics will be performing the fairy-tale classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - with a modern twist.

Director, Emma Meen, has been attending the dramatics group for the past six years and has performed in every production they’ve ever produced since starting.

However, this year she is switching roles completely. Not only is she directing the panto, she also wrote the script from start to finish.

She said: “I had a really clear idea in my mind of what I wanted it to be. I wanted to keep the fairy tale at the centre of it, keeping it traditional but also up to date and reference things that both adults and children would understand.

“I really enjoyed the experience and it was so interesting being involved from a completely different perspective.”

The script took her six weeks to complete based on three or four hours writing time each day.

She added: “I put together a first draft and they really liked it. Some days I would sit there and it would all come pouring out of me. It’s the longest thing I’ve written since my dissertation at university.

“Although writing was challenging at times, I received an enormous amount of support from family, friends and cast members.

“When I’d finished it and everyone liked it, it was a real sense of accomplishment. I poured my heart and soul into it.”

Rehearsals started back in September and the group have been rehearsing every Wednesday evening for three hours.

Emma added that she couldn’t have done it without the support from her cast members and team: “I’m really lucky to have such a great cast and production team. Without them I’d be awfully lost, they’re phenomenal. They’ve been such a huge support. They’ve worked so hard. It was such a learning curve. Even if people think I’ve gone too far from the traditional route, I know they’re still going to wow everyone”.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be performed at Mawdesley Village Hall from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3, at 7.30pm plus matinee on Saturday, at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children from http://www.madsociety.co.uk